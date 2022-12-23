Mehwish Hayat’s Ms Marvel episode 5 makes it to the New York Times Best TV Episodes List for 2022

Mehwish Hayat’s Ms Marvel episode has been included in the New York Times Best TV Episodes List for 2022.

Ms Marvel‘s episode 5, Time and Again, helmed by Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy featuring Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan has been added to the list including Barry, Pachinko, Station Eleven and This fool.

Mehwish Hayat and the director Sharmeen both took to social media to share their excitement about the development.

Mehwish Hayat sharing the screen shoot of the article in an Instagram post said:

“WOW !!!! The Hollywood Reporter TV Critics have picked our episode ‘TIME AND AGAIN’ of Ms Marvel showing Aisha and Hassan’s heartbreaking love story as one of the Best TV episodes of 2022. It is such an amazing honour to be singled out in this way against so many other more established shows. Partition is a very poignant period for all of us in South Asia and to be able to take it to a wider audience and this nod from THR shows that the story resonated with so many people. 🫶🏻🥹 Thank you @sharmeenobaidchinoy for being the best director one could have asked for and @yennabergs and @sanaamanat622 for trusting me with Aisha and being the most supportive producers on set!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

On the other hand, the proud director of the series Sharmeen Obaid in an Instagram post said: “We are on the @nytimes Best TV Episodes list for 2022!! Humbled by the love shown for our very special #MsMarvel Episode! We poured our hearts and souls into this! Many a sleepless night but so worth it ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (@sharmeenobaidchinoy)

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Ms Marvel!