Riz Ahmed pays homage to immigrant workers at the Met Gala

Riz Ahmed paid homage to immigrant workers at the Met Gala 2022.

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed’s co-ord has given a new definition to Met Gala’s Gilded Glamour theme as he paid homage to immigrant workers of that era.

Ahmed made the appearance dressed as an immigrant labourer in an undone silk navy blue jacket by designer 4S Designs, a white tank top beneath, that complimented a matching navy blue drawstring pants with knee-high leather boots.

Sharing his look at the red carpet of this year’s Met Gala, Oscar winner star said, “Shout out to the workers and immigrants who made ‘the Gilded Age’ possible. Custom silk workwear by 4SDESIGNS, tank top/uncle banyaain, vintage work boots, Indian influenced necklace by @Cartier, shoelace belt as “white tie”, styling by @julieragolia.”

📷: Getty pic.twitter.com/0YnaobQiNN — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) May 4, 2022

This year’s gala encouraged celebrities to explore the Gilded Age theme.

However, the celebrities were asked to do so while still being dressed in a typical white tie to “embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York.”

“This is an homage to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going,” said The Venom star while talking to Vogue.