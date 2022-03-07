The Rizwan Beyg Atelier Launched in Lahore

The highly acclaimed fashion couturier, Rizwan Beyg launched his all-new Pret and Bridal Store in Gulberg, Lahore recently. The atelier opened its doors to Lahore right on time for the upcoming festive season with a showcase of the celebrated designer’s latest collections.

The launch of the new outlet in the heart of Lahore received love from the media and fashion fraternity and had noteworthy names including the superstar Resham, BabraSharif, Faraz Manan, Ather Shahzad, Qasim Yar Tiwana, Amna Taseer, ShehrbanoTaseer, Zainab Reza, Waliya Najib and many more in attendance.

Rizwan Beyg’satelier is a welcome addition to the Lahore fashion scene, and the designs and aesthetics, and overall ethos of the store, is classy, minimal, and gives you a luxe shopping experience.

The label established in 1989, focuses on highly customised, bespoke wedding wear, couture, and luxury wear with a strong emphasis on embroidery and craft revival. The highly acclaimed brand Rizwan Beyg also supports women, men, and rural communities by creating exquisite designs through training craftsmen to produce heirloom pieces.

The internationally sought-after master couturier with over 3 decades of fashion excellence under his belt has also been awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his social welfare and numerous contributions to Pakistan and its fashion industry.