“Avatar: The Way of Water” crosses one billion-dollar mark in less than two weeks of release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is mining money at the global box office.

The much-anticipated film has crossed the one-billion-dollar mark in less than two weeks of its release.

The film has also become the fastest 2022 release to reach the box office milestone.

The long-delayed sequel to “Avatar” by James Cameron opened in mid-December with $134 million at the box office in North America and $435 million globally.

On the other hand, the Disney and 20th Century film has bagged $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion.

It has also surpassed “Jurassic World Dominion” as the second highest-grossing movie of the year, and it’s the third highest of the pandemic era.