Hollywood News

“Avatar: The Way of Water” crosses one billion-dollar mark in less than two weeks of release

NewsDeskDecember 29, 2022
0 1 Less than a minute

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is mining money at the global box office.

The much-anticipated film has crossed the one-billion-dollar mark in less than two weeks of its release.

The film has also become the fastest 2022 release to reach the box office milestone.

The long-delayed sequel to “Avatar” by James Cameron opened in mid-December with $134 million at the box office in North America and $435 million globally.

On the other hand, the Disney and 20th Century film has bagged $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion.

Related Articles

It has also surpassed “Jurassic World Dominion” as the second highest-grossing movie of the year, and it’s the third highest of the pandemic era.

NewsDeskDecember 29, 2022
0 1 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

James Cameron misses ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ L.A premiere after contracting Covid

December 13, 2022

Here is the first look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘JOKER 2’

December 12, 2022

‘Rush Hour 4’ is in the works, reveals Jackie Chan

December 9, 2022

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor, dies battling cancer

December 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × one =

Back to top button