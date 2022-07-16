Bruce Willis makes a rare appearance as Die Hard turns 34!

It was 34 years ago when he played the heroic John McClane in the 1988 blockbuster Die Hard.

As reported, Bruce Willis returned to the scene of the action hit film on Friday, as he took a visit to the film’s iconic Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

The famous Nakatomi Plaza now exists as the Fox Tower, home to film tycoons 20th Century Fox.

Bruce Willis, 67, stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with brain disorder aphasia earlier this year in March.

Willis’s wife Emma shared a video on her Instagram showing the actor enjoying the blast from the past.

“Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #diehard,” she captioned the video featuring a montage of clips from a selection of Bruce’s scenes from the iconic film.