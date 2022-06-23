Chicago Based Premium Exotic Car Rental DS Members Collection Now Coming To The Emirates

Muneeb Khurshid also known as Micky Khurshid owns DS Members Collection, called The Dream Squad which started with philanthropic humble beginnings by the usage of customized exquisite cars and touring ill children in hospitals and orphanages looking to enforce motivation and aspirations allowing the healthy and terminally sick youngsters to go in a group of supercars consisting of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, BMW, etc. DS Members Collection is, however, focusing on mental health awareness for all in 2022. DS’s primary business commenced in Chicago.

Currently, it is expanding its operations to include the 2nd location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, located just 25 minutes from Miami, Florida, as well as the 3rd location in Newport Beach, California. To become a disruptive force in the private jet industry, it is currently expanding its DS Members Collection brand with Aviation services and acquiring its aircraft.

In the luxury and exotic auto industries, they solved the biggest problems for everyday consumers by providing all-inclusive memberships that relieved the consumers of depreciation costs, maintenance costs, severely inflated market prices, overcall hassle filled process to obtain such assets with low delayed waits, and other major costs of ownership associated.

As a company, DS strives to provide only the latest versions and technologies of the vehicles and assets they provide access to. For example, DS’s 2021 Ferrari SF90 is loaded with carbon fiber upgrades from top to bottom. Further, Lamborghini Huracan EVO is one with a special paint job and upgraded racing seats, and sports exhaust. DS has also launched its member access through the DS members collection which allows exotic car memberships. The members club is a new era of access allowing appointments by phone call.

Micky Khurshid’s goal is to become the leading industry provider of exotic and luxury items including sports and luxury vehicles, luxury real estate, fine jewelry, yachts, as well as private jets. He plans to accomplish this by expanding its global membership program once it opens even more locations. As they are not only limited to just the United States, but are planning to open locations in Monaco, Switzerland, and other locations where clients are frequent. Furthermore, DS’s member’s collection along with the mentorship of Muneeb Khurshid was present at Dubai Expo 2020 at the United States pavilion. members are the ultimate destination for luxury and exotic car memberships.

DS’s airports are already located in quite cool locations such as Vertiport Chicago which is a helicopter airport, or Sheltair Aviation in Fort Lauderdale which is an FBO for private aviation. However, DS is still planning on expansion in the UAE. On top of that, DS is working on providing facilities to its DS members club. A mobile application is currently being developed that will make it even easier for consumers and investors to track their reservations, goods, and services they offer, as well as their assets.

Adding this to its growth and making it more exponential by providing easier access to its clients without the need to make a call or visit an office. It would allow reservations by simply pressing a few buttons through the app. As a result of providing access to its customers, Micky further aims to disrupt the industry and become a household name that will never be forgotten. Reservations and other details can be found on their Instagram.