Marina Sports City by Al-Jalil Developers launches a sports anthem

Al Jalil Developers – Developing a better lifestyle has unveiled a new anthem embodying a fresh take on a healthy lifestyle, showcasing Marina Sports City Residencia as the first such development to highlight, promote and nurture sports in Pakistan. With the limitless talent that we have in the country, a development aimed solely on fortifying sports can achieve milestones in the long run. The wins at the Common Wealth Games 2022 were a mere glimpse of what our youth has to offer when given a platform.

The anthem is more than a song, it’s a message given to drive the passion that we have for sports. It’s the very passion showcased so vividly in each lyric that ignites a sense of awe and power. ‘Junoon ki hud jahan khatam hoti hai, humara khel wahan se shuru hota hai’, the typography and literature in these words are locked in an algorithm that sets a tone unlike any other filling our hearts with profound joy.

Be it running the tracks, swiftly dodging opponents to make the goal, or swimming agilely to beat the clock; all sports are driven by the fire to win it all and Al Jalil Developers has hit this mark. The multi-faceted anthem shines a new light on what it is to strive, compete and win. The sole existence of this project is to disseminate a whole new persona of sports being actively part of a new lifestyle that focuses on mind and body. This very exclusivity of the inclusion of sports has made the anthem the shining beacon of hope that we should all aim for in today’s digital world.

Showing the tremendous will of the youth in the anthem with their faces lit up with a burning sensation has profusely made us see what it means to be an athlete at heart. An ambition so strong that if tamed through direction and guidance, the sky would be the limit. With the hashtags #khelhaijunoon and #bhaglapat, we can see a new age of enthusiasm that we feared was once lost. With Marina Sports City Residencia a lifestyle begins that is the real highlight of what it means to be an athlete, truly becoming the lifestyle of champions.