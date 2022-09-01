Bibi Munazza Foundation by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha steps forward for flood relief

One of the most renowned Pakistani Fashion Designer, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, and his brother Abu Bakar Naveed Ranjha have announced that the proceeds from each sale of the “Zarlish By Mohsin Naveed Ranjha” collection will go to “Bibi Munazza Foundation ” to help the flood affectees.

Last year when the Mohsin Naveed Ranjha brand decided to launch its first unstitched collection the brothers opened up a foundation in the name of their mother “The Bibi Munazzah Foundation” for initiating a school for uneducated girls in their hometown of Gujranwala. Ever since then, the foundation has been keen on doing activities that help those in Pakistan who don’t have resources and it is for this purpose that when floods struck, the same foundation can be seen on the ground in Lasbella and other areas providing rations, helping arrange rescue and coordinating relief for our fellow Pakistanis.

Let’s all come together to help our fellow compatriots and support team MNR in this noble cause and help those in need

Anyone willing to donate to the affected can transfer funds to the following account:

Account Title: MUZAFAR JAMIL

Bank: Meezan Bank

Branch: Gujranwala

Account Number: 09220105654258

IBAN: PK02MEZN0009220105654258