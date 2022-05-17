Mysterious metal balls fell from sky in Indian state of Gujrat

Mysterious metal balls fell from the sky in the Indian state of Gujrat!



Residents of Sayla village in Surendranagar district were left petrified after finding fragments of mysterious metal wire balls scattered across fields.



The mysterious objects likely to be debris from a satellite were reported to the local police.



According to the police, the metal balls were black and silver and weighed approximately five kilograms.

Luckily there were no reports of casualties.

As reported, strange black and silver metal balls were discovered over the last three days in Kheda district’s Umreth and Nadiad, as well as in three villages in Anand district.

According to the Indian media report, the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has stepped in to probe into the mysterious objects.

It is a state-run institute under the Department of Space that conducts research on space science.