Ali Sethi to perform at the Coachella Music Festival

Ali Sethi will be performing at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2023!



Sethi will take the stage on the third day of the almost week-long festivities on April 16, when Frank Ocean will be the main headline.

The festival will be held in Coachella Valley in Indio, California, over the course of two weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23.



The celebrity singer took to social media to break the news to his fans.





Southern California’s Coachella music festival announced its 2023 lineup on Tuesday, and it will feature entirely nonwhite headliners for the first time in the festival’s history.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK as the group will be the first Korean artist to headline the annual music festival as well.

BLACKPINK will headline Day 2 (15 & 22 Apr).

While Bad Bunny is the first Latin American artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the music event.

Ali Sethi will become the second Pakistani artist to take the stage after Arooj Aftab last year.



It’s a good thing that Pakistan’s music industry is continuing its previous year’s highs in 2023.

The Pasoori singer was included in the 2022 TIME100Next list.

And it’s great to see that Pakistani musicians and singers are getting international recognition.

It was reported a day ago that Wireless, a European festival celebrating pop culture being held in UAE’s Abu Dhabi, will feature Talha Yunus and Talha Anjum of Young Stunners performing on March 11, 2023.