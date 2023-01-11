Music

Ali Sethi to perform at the Coachella Music Festival

The music festival will take place April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 11, 2023
Ali Sethi will be performing at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2023!

Sethi will take the stage on the third day of the almost week-long festivities on April 16, when Frank Ocean will be the main headline.

The festival will be held in Coachella Valley in Indio, California, over the course of two weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Southern California’s Coachella music festival announced its 2023 lineup on Tuesday, and it will feature entirely nonwhite headliners for the first time in the festival’s history.
 
Furthermore, BLACKPINK as the group will be the first Korean artist to headline the annual music festival as well.
BLACKPINK will headline Day 2 (15 & 22 Apr).
 
While Bad Bunny is the first Latin American artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the music event.
 

Ali Sethi will become the second Pakistani artist to take the stage after Arooj Aftab last year.

It’s a good thing that Pakistan’s music industry is continuing its previous year’s highs in 2023.

The Pasoori singer was included in the 2022 TIME100Next list.

And it’s great to see that Pakistani musicians and singers are getting international recognition.

It was reported a day ago that Wireless, a European festival celebrating pop culture being held in UAE’s Abu Dhabi, will feature Talha Yunus and Talha Anjum of Young Stunners performing on March 11, 2023.

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

