AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns

AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi has resigned!

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from office on Thursday after PTI members filed a no-confidence motion against him.

Hours after sacking five ministers of his cabinet Niazi announced his resignation as he addressed a presser.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi had sacked ministers Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim.

“I have resigned from the prime minister’s office as my party members filed a no-confidence motion against me,” Niazi said.

“I am a democratic person and will always remain with Imran Khan. I took my democratic decision and resigned in a dignified manner,” Niazi said.

“The resignation was first sent to the party chairman and then to the president,” he added.

After the no-confidence motion, the political crisis worsened in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A no-confidence motion was submitted against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday, bearing the signatures of 25 members.

It had proposed Sardar Tanvir Ilyas as the alternate prime minister. Of the 53-member House, 27 members are required for the success of the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, AJK Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Anwarul Haq had called a session for voting on the no-confidence motion at 10 am on April 15.