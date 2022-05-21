Fixit founder and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan booked for ‘provocation’ against state institutions!

The Karachi police have lodged an FIR against Alamgir Khan at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station.

Karachi police raided Alamgir Khan’s house in Karachi, in the wee hours of Saturday.

However, no arrests were made.

PTI leaders Bilal Ghaffar, Arsalan Taj, Raja Azhar, and others reached Alamgir’s home and condemned the police raid.

PTI leaders Bilal Ghaffar and Saif-ur-Rehman said that the police tried to enter the house without a warrant and harass the family.

A heavy contingent of police had reached outside the residence of PTI leader and former National Assembly member Alamgir in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Bilal-7 area of Karachi.

However, a large number of other PTI leaders and workers gathered outside Alamgir Khan’s house, after which the police left the scene as per the reports.

PTI MNA has been booked on the complaint of SHO Ashraf Jogi over deliberately maligning state institutions and higher judiciary.

According to FIR, Alamgir Khan was involved in producing graffiti against state institutions on the walls of Aero Club located in Karachi’s Ghulshe-e-Iqbal area.

Alamgir Khan has been booked under the following Sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

131 Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor, or airman from his duty 153-A Promoting enmity between different groups, etc. 505 statements conducing to public mischief 500 Punishment for defamation 511 Punishment for attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term.

FIR further states that Alamgir Khan was seen in viral photos making graffiti.

The Graffiti is said to be aimed at the character assignation and defamation of the ‘sensitive organization’ and judiciary and to provoke unrest and uncertainty among the people.

Video clips are doing rounds over the internet show Alamgir Khan in his signature Fixit t-shirt using a paintbrush on a wall.

