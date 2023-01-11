All Eyes Set on Punjab Assembly’s Session

Latest News

Punjab CM Elahi to take vote of confidence shortly

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 11, 2023
All eyes are set on the Punjab Assembly’s session where CM Pervez Elahi is to take a vote of confidence shortly

The Punjab Assembly session started with a delay of almost two hours marred with chaos and barbs, as the opposition members continued their protest for the third consecutive day and tore copies of bills.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour and 49 minutes late and was presided over by Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabatin Khan.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for the death of a former Member of the Provincial Assembly Sajjad Hussain Joya.

Syed Usman Mehmood while speaking said that if the government is in minority and the opposition is in majority then there is no fun in question period, the minority government is requested to take a vote of confidence, and then they will also take question period.

Speaker Sabatin Khan said that the government is not going anywhere, it will take a vote of confidence, it is a court case, and the government can go only by taking a vote of confidence.

Member of Assembly Sardar Shahabuddin said that the questions of the local government were only wanting to beat Dhandora.

Speaker Sabatin Khan said that they have nothing to do with the assembly business, they only come to make noise, and suspend their members who do not allow the assembly business to run.

During the question break in the House, the opposition once again started making noise and stood on their seats.

The opposition members pushed those carrying copies of the torn agenda lying on the ground out of the house, on which the government and opposition members faced each other.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) member Mian Rauf pushed those carrying the torn papers of the agenda while Khalil Tahir Sindhu slapped the employees and asked them to go back from the House.

Speaker Sabatin Khan warned the members that they should sit on their seats otherwise action will have to be taken against the protestors as per the rules.

He asked the members that they should not come here to create a ruckus and register their protest on the seats.

Raheela Khadim Hussain refused to speak in the question interval and said that the Governor has no confidence in the Chief Minister, it is requested that the Chief Minister should take a vote of confidence first.

The Speaker said that if the government wants to take a vote of confidence, let the High Court decide.

However, the opposition members once again stood on the benches and started shouting slogans of ‘Dako Dako’ and did not allow the ruling members to speak.

Speaker Sabatin Khan, while giving a ruling, said that the adhan is being called, fear Allah, but the League members continued to raise slogans against the government.

The Speaker has extended the session by one hour.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said that the required numbers for the alliance of PTI and Muslim League (Q) are complete and Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will soon get a vote of confidence from the House.

Speaking to a news channel, Fawad Chaudhry, who is present in the Punjab Assembly, said that the required number for the vote of confidence is complete.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the allies of PTI and Muslim League (Q) are currently waiting for some members who are coming to the assembly from different cities of the province.

