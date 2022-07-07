Attock court orders immediate release of journalist Imran Riaz Khan!

Attock court on Thursday after a case against Imran Riaz Khan was dismissed instructed the police to let him go if he wasn’t wanted in another case.

The Punjab Police brought Imran Riaz Khan before the court and sought a three-day physical remand.

Judicial Magistrate Attock Yasir Tanveer, after hearing the case till 3 am in the morning, reserved the decision, which was issued later in the morning.

The eight-page order stated: “Keeping in view the above said facts and circumstances and guidance from the above-said case laws, at this moment the case in hand is not a case of sufficient evidence which connect the accused Imran Riaz with the commission of the offense as embodied in the crime report, therefore, the accused Imran Riaz Khan is hereby discharged from this case.”

The police had taken Imran Khan into custody when he arrived at the Islamabad Toll Plaza on Tuesday night.

A day earlier, Islamabad High Court disposed of Imran Riaz Khan’s petition.

IHC noted that the journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested by Punjab police from Attock, which is “not under the court’s jurisdiction.”