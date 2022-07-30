Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, returns to isolation

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday.

The development comes slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor in a letter stated that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

As reported Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and tested negative for the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

POTUS was then cleared to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

His positive tests has put him among the minority of those prescribed the drug to experience a rebound case of the virus.