CM Punjab Parvez Elahi secures vote of confidence after late-night high drama!

A total of 186 members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) voted in support of Elahi as the chief minister.

The vote of confidence was secured on a resolution moved by Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat.

However, the opposition boycotted the session, claiming that the pre-requisite legal requirements were not met and that Punjab Governor Baligh-Ur-Rehman’s order of vote of confidence was sub judice.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi got a vote of confidence in the provincial assembly session, Speaker Sibtain Khan said.

“I congratulate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for getting the vote of confidence,” he ruled.

The speaker added the vote count has concluded and 186 votes were cast in favour of the CM .

Following the development, the opposition members gathered around the speaker’s dais and tore copies of the agenda bore leaving the assembly.

The speaker showed the book of Assembly Rules to the opposition but they refused to budge.

PTI remembers intervening which resulted in a clash erupted between lawmakers.

Pervez Elahi after winning the house’s confidence, thanked the leaders of PTI, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and MPA Bilawal Waraich for supporting him during today’s session.

CM Punjab slammed the PML-N for its “hue and cry” and asked the party to accept defeat. “I stand with Imran Khan’s vision and we have restricted thieves to their homes now.”

Pervez Elahi also thanked his legal for proving that the governor’s orders to de-notify him were “illegal. “I thank Allah that I received 186 votes. Today, PML-N literally received a ‘surprise’ that they did not expect.”

“There is only one leader: Imran Khan,” he added.