COAS General Bajwa’s video from Pakistan Day parade goes viral on social media

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s video from the Pakistan Day Parade event has gone viral on social media.



Army Chief in the now-viral video can be seen shaking hands with the people at the end of the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa engaged with people from all walks of life at the end of the main Pakistan Day celebration parade in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa pushed back the commandos to shake hands with the public and the moment was caught on camera.

In the video, the commandos can be seen along with General Qamar Javed, who is seen strictly instructing his security staff to move aside to allow people to meet him.

The army chief had instructed the commandos to retreat to shake hands with the people.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is seen strictly instructing his security staff to move aside to allow people to meet him. Gen Bajwa engaged with people from all walks of life during the #PakistanDayParade. #Pakistan #PakistanDay #Bajwa pic.twitter.com/irbOIoq3uY — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) March 23, 2022