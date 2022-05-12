Cryptocrash sparks a meme fest on Twitter timeline

The worst Cryptocrash has sparked a meme fest on the Twitter timeline!



The investors in the Cryptocurrencies lost millions as Bitcoin dropped to as low as $26,970 on Thursday, to stand at its lowest since December 28, 2020.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency, in the last eight sessions, has lost a third of its value, or $13,000.

According to the traders, its recent decline mirrors tumbles in tech stocks, as the Nasdaq has lost 6.4% this week.

Meanwhile, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, tumbled more than 10% on Thursday to stand as low as $1,833, its lowest since July 2021.

While, the market players are still weighing the fallout of Cryptocurrency’s collapse to identify if any major companies or investors have been badly hurt, as a possible clue to wider contagion, many tried to laugh off the loss by sharing memes on Twitter.