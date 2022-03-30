MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque resign from PM Imran Khan’s cabinet

MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque have resigned from PM Imran Khan’s cabinet on Wednesday.

The development comes as MQM-P has reached an agreement with the joint Opposition.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq have forwarded their resignations to the PM House.

News source quoted MQM-P ministers saying after MQM-P’s decision to support the Opposition they have no reason left to stay in the cabinet.

MQM has announced to side with the Opposition in the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MQM-P will formally announce its decision to support the opposition at 4 pm today.