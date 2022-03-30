Oyeyeah
MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque resign from PM Imran Khan’s cabinet

MQM  has announced to side with the Opposition in the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque resignFarogh Naseem and Aminul Haque | OyeYeah News
MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque have resigned from PM Imran Khan’s cabinet on Wednesday.

The development comes as MQM-P has reached an agreement with the joint Opposition.

Published Earlier:

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq have forwarded their resignations to the PM House.

Read more: In a major blow, PM loses the majority as MQM-P reach an agreement with the Opposition

News source quoted MQM-P ministers saying after MQM-P’s decision to support the Opposition they have no reason left to stay in the cabinet.

MQM-P will formally announce its decision to support the opposition at 4 pm today.

