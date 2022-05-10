Gold price reaches all-time high of Rs134,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price reaches an all-time high of Rs134,400 in Pakistan on Tuesday.



According to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association (ASSJA), with a fresh increase of Rs1,400 per tola and Rs1,200 per 10 gram was reported.

With the fresh increase, the price of yellow metal settled at Rs134,400 per tola and Rs115,226 per 10 gram, respectively.

With an increase of Rs1,400 per tola, the commodity cumulatively has risen by Rs2,400 in the four days (Friday-Tuesday).

On Monday, the bullion price stood at Rs133,000 per tola.

On the other hand, In the international market, the price of gold was recorded a meager gain of $3 per ounce to settle at $1,863.