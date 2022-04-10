Oyeyeah
Latest News

Imran Khan’s politics shifts from the Parliament to the Streets

PTI showed its street power tonight in various cities, massive gatherings in Lahore and Karachi in support of Imran Khan

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk
posted on
View

Imran Khan’s politics has shifted from the Parliament to the Streets!

Sunday night saw huge crowds taking to the streets of major cities on former PM Imran Khan’s call for peaceful protests.

Published Earlier:

The massive gatherings of PTI supporters are being reported from various cities on social media at the moment.

Taking it to social media, Imran Khan in a tweet thanked the people of Pakistan for taking to the streets in his support.

Read more: Imran Khan becomes Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to be ousted through No-Trust Vote

“Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this,” he tweeted.

 

A record number of PTI supporters were gathered at the Liberty Chowk in Lahore and at the Millennium Mall, Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.

Karachi is showing massive support for PTI leader Imran Khan at Dalmia Road near Millennium Mall.
Major roads like Shahrah E Faisal, Rashid Minhas, Nipa, and University Road are reported to be jam-packed.

Scenes of Millennium Mall, Karachi:

Scenes from Liberty Chowk, Lahore:

 

 

Scenes from Mardan:

 

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You