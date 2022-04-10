Imran Khan’s politics shifts from the Parliament to the Streets

Imran Khan’s politics has shifted from the Parliament to the Streets!

Sunday night saw huge crowds taking to the streets of major cities on former PM Imran Khan’s call for peaceful protests.

The massive gatherings of PTI supporters are being reported from various cities on social media at the moment.

Taking it to social media, Imran Khan in a tweet thanked the people of Pakistan for taking to the streets in his support.

“Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this,” he tweeted.



A record number of PTI supporters were gathered at the Liberty Chowk in Lahore and at the Millennium Mall, Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.

Karachi is showing massive support for PTI leader Imran Khan at Dalmia Road near Millennium Mall . Major roads like Shahrah E Faisal, Rashid Minhas, Nipa, and University Road are reported to be jam-packed.

Scenes of Millennium Mall, Karachi:

Shame on media seths and brokers for planned blackout of countrywide protests#RevolutionBlackedOut pic.twitter.com/ksS1bzH00w — Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) April 10, 2022

Uffff, Karachi, Kamal Kar Diya!

Dear Chairman #ImranKhan, thank you for making us a Nation! What we are seeing across Pakistan today is a phenomenon, will never forget! #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#عمران_خان_نہیں_جھکاpic.twitter.com/TqyBQphj1W — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

Scenes from Liberty Chowk, Lahore:

OMG, just wowww – It's like a Jalsa

Protest at Liberty Chowk, Lahore, Well done Pakistan ♥️🇵🇰

Totally Goosebumps 🥵#LIBERTY pic.twitter.com/KJIXHN3xNa — Flying Pakora (@Fakharhuyar) April 10, 2022

Proud to be a part of history at liberty chowk tonight. Imran Khan, behind you my leader ❤ #libertylahore pic.twitter.com/5d5nILDOUd — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) April 10, 2022

Who cares for London Square When we have #Liberty market in #Lahore ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8NYLtRUFS — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) April 10, 2022

This is not Liberty. It is from Center Point where ⁦@Dr_YasminRashid⁩ was speaking. And this was when we were leaving the protest around 11:45. Look at the participation of women & children… pic.twitter.com/UVVJk50PqY — Saad Saeed (@SaadSaeed2) April 10, 2022

Aerial View of Liberty Chowk, Lahore Revolution in works for #ImranKhan! Every city of Pakistan is mobilized. pic.twitter.com/KLAjCWv8s5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

Scenes from Mardan:

People on the roads in Mardan, KP on Imran Khan’s call – 11 pm tonight. Imran Khan is not even there yet… pic.twitter.com/L8aanckjZL — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) April 10, 2022