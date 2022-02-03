Oyeyeah
Latest News

Indian Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi survives assassination attempt

AIMIM chief Owaisi is reportedly safe

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui22 views
posted on
Views

Indian Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi has survived an assassination attempt on Thursday evening.

As being reported, bullets were fired upon the vehicle of the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi near Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after an election-related event in Kithaur, Meerut.

AIMIM chief Owaisi is reportedly safe and left for Delhi in another vehicle following the incident.

Published Earlier:

He told the news agency that there were a total of three people, two of whom fired the bullets.

According to Owaisi, the tyres of his vehicle were punctured.

 Owaisi, 52, is a four-time Member of the Parliament, representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You