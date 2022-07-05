Oyeyeah
Latest News

Indian passenger flight makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport

It was the Flight SG-11 of SpiceJet that was heading towards Dubai from Delhi.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Indian passenger flightIndian passenger flight | OyeYeah News
Views

An Indian passenger flight makes an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Monday.

According to aviation sources, the  Indian Airlines flight from Delhi to Dubai had a technical malfunction due to which flight SG-11 of SpiceJet sought permission to land in Pakistan’s airspace.

The Indian flight made an emergency landing in Karachi with the permission of the pilot.

Published Earlier:

Aviation sources said that the pilot of the Indian plane was allowed to land on humanitarian grounds after contacting him, after which the Boeing 737 landed safely at Karachi airport.

According to sources, there were more than 100 passengers on board who were not allowed to disembark at first but were later transferred to the Jinnah International Airport lounge.

A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

While Indian media reports that it was not an emergency landing!

 

Furthermore, the Indian  Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident where SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You