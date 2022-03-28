Indian woman lands in jail over WhatsApp post on Pakistan’s Republic Day

Indian woman landed in jail over WhatsApp post on Pakistan’s Republic Day!



As being reported, a 25-year-old woman was arrested in the Indian state of Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status message on 23 March, Pakistan’s Republic Day.



The incident is reported to have taken place at Mudhol in Bagalkot district, located in the northern part of Karnataka.

Sources in the police department said the message posted by Kuthma Sheikh read: “May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony”.

However, she was later released on a bail a day later, on March 25.

Kuthma Sheikh is a senior student at a Madrassa.

As per the Indian media report, the arrest was made after a person named Arun Kumar Bhajantri, who the police said is an activist.

The complaint lodged a complaint stating, “she was creating enmity between two communities by posting wishes on Pakistan’s Republic day”.

Sources in the police department said that the arrest was made to “maintain peace and law and order”.