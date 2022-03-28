Oyeyeah
Latest News

Indian woman lands in jail over WhatsApp post on Pakistan’s Republic Day

Sources in the police department said that the arrest was made to “maintain peace and law and order”.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui18 views
posted on
indian woman whatsapp msgIndian woman landed in jail over WhatsApp post | OyeYeah News
Views

Indian woman landed in jail over WhatsApp post on Pakistan’s Republic Day!

As being reported, a 25-year-old woman was arrested in the Indian state of Karnataka on Thursday for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status message on 23 March, Pakistan’s Republic Day.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Mudhol in Bagalkot district, located in the northern part of Karnataka.

Sources in the police department said the message posted by Kuthma Sheikh read: “May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony”.

Published Earlier:

However, she was later released on a bail a day later, on March 25.

Kuthma Sheikh is a senior student at a Madrassa. 

As per the Indian media report, the arrest was made after a person named Arun Kumar Bhajantri, who the police said is an activist. 

The complaint lodged a complaint stating, “she was creating enmity between two communities by posting wishes on Pakistan’s Republic day”.

Sources in the police department said that the arrest was made to “maintain peace and law and order”.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You