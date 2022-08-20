Marriyum Aurangzeb shares a ‘recent’ video showing Shahbaz Gill standing up in the hospital room

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has released the latest video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Chief of Staff of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill.

The video clip shows the PTI leader standing on his feet in the PIMS Hospital room.

It was a day ago when Shahbaz Gill was shifted to PIMS hospital with claims of being in critical condition and police torture.

Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a press conference on Saturday denied reports of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and called the party’s claim on sexual abuse inflicted on Imran Khan’s chief of staff.

“Propaganda has been rampant for the last three days without any investigation,” she said.

“Shahbaz Gill has not been tortured and only fake propaganda is being spread in this regard. When he (Gill) comes in front of the camera, he starts acting,” she said.

“This narrative was initiated by Imran Khan and his aim is to change the story entirely. He wants to change the scenario after he was bashed for the dirty and vile campaign against the martyrs of the Lasbela helicopter which was followed by trolls of PTI caught,” she added.