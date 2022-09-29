Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar acquitted in Avenfield reference

Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar have been acquitted in Avenfield reference!



In a huge political development on Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

The verdict was announced by a two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, that was saved earlier in the day.

The IHC has nullified the conviction handed to them in 2018 by an accountability court.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard Maryam Nawaz’s appeal against the sentence in Avenfield reference.

Just ahead of the 2018 General Elections, an accountability court slapped Maryam with a fine of £2 million and sentenced her to seven years for abetting a crime and one year for not cooperating — sentences that Maryam Nawaz was due to run concurrently.

Maryam was arrested in the case in 2019 while she was visiting her father Nawaz Sharif in prison.

A local court granted Maryam Nawaz bail in November 2019.