Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman acquitted in land allotment case

Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been acquitted in a land allotment case.

The development comes as the accountability court in Lahore announced its decision on Monday to acquit Jang Geo Media Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and two others in a case relating to a property transaction that took place some 34 years ago.

As per the verdict, no charges were proved against the suspects and hence it declared all suspects involved innocent.

Accountability court Judge Asad Ali announced the verdict in the case that also involves former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In addition to Rehman, former director-general of Lahore Development Authority Humayon Faiz Rasool and its former director of the land development department, Mian Bashir Ahmad, have also been acquitted in the case.

The court further issued an order to release all seized properties of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in March 2020 after failing to satisfy their answers in a hearing regarding the case.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court after around eight months in captivity.

The development is being welcomed by the journalists on social media, while PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has been also following the case:

Accountability Court in lahore acquitted Mir Shakil ur Rehman in Plot Allotment Reference! — Maryam Nawaz (@maryamnawazkhan) January 31, 2022

An accountability court has acquitted Mir Shakil ur Rehman (owner of Pak’s largest pvt media group) in a bogus case meant to tame him. He was locked up for 8 months. The farce of #accountability — or witch-hunt of political opponents, media owners, etc. — gets exposed every day. pic.twitter.com/EygkMWArdX — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) January 31, 2022

Jang Group Editor in Chief, Mir Shakil ur Rehman has been acquitted of all charges in a 3 decade old property case. It's now clear why #MSR was targeted and arrested but it also seems that the totalitarian forces behind this case are also getting exposed.https://t.co/nWzux7rHtC — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) January 31, 2022

He was detained by NAB for his involvement in purchasing 54 Kanal Land in Lahore’s Johar Town area during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister in 1986.