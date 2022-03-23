Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal and zest

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal and zest today on 23 March 2022.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The day was marked with the joint armed forces parade held in full swing in Islamabad to exhibit the country’s military prowess and cultural diversities.

The parade held at Shakarparian Parade Ground included contingents of the tri-services, paramilitary forces, and civil armed forces.

The troops from countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Bahrain also participated in the show.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Ajmal Khan Niazi, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak were in attendance at the arms show.

Cabinet members, diplomats, senior civil and military officials, and prominent figures who gained accolades for their services to Pakistan were also present at the show held in the federal capital.

The dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also attended the Pakistan Day Parade as Guests of Honor.

Each year the day is observed to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

As the nation celebrates the 82nd Pakistan Day, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, have extended their separate messages on the occasion.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message to the nation said that the demand for a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent has proved to be politically correct over time.

He said human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and persecution of minorities in India are sufficient grounds to believe that the Muslim leadership of that time had clearly visualized what was in store for the Muslims if they remained at the mercy of the Hindu majority in undivided India.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi for #PakistanDay, #23rdMarch 2022



Pakistan Day is a landmark day in the history of the sub-continent on many counts.



— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message stressed the need to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline given by Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and to rededicate ourselves to the development of Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare State on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He added that the incumbent government has brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice.

PM Imran Khan said that the government’s focus remains on the marginalized segments of the society to provide them equal opportunities.