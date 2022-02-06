Oyeyeah
PM Imran Khan sends wishes to Erdogan as Turkish President tests positive for Covid-19

President Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild symptoms

PM Imran Khan sends wishes to Erdogan as Turkish President tested positive for Covid-19.

As being reported, the Turkish president received his third vaccine dose in June last year.

Published Earlier:

Taking to social media Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

“After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learned to be the Omicron variant,” the 67-year-old president said in a tweet.

“We remain on duty. We will continue our work from home. We hope for your prayers,” Erdogan added.

Following his diagnosis, PM Imran Khan took to social media to extend his wishes for the swift recovery of President Erdogan.

“I just learned that my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, and Madame Emine Erdogan tested positive for Covid-19 Omicron. On behalf of our government, the people of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I wish them a swift and complete recovery,” PM Imran Khan tweeted.

My treasured friend Imran Khan, thank you for your good wishes, we offer our heartfelt greetings to you, your family, and the brotherly people of Pakistan, Turkish President replied to PM Imran Khan’s tweet.

 

