PM Imran Khan takes notice of violence on MQM-P protestors in Karachi.

“I have taken note of the violence used by Sindh police against MQM’s peaceful protest against Sindh’s LG law, & have called for a report from Interior Ministry, Sindh CS & Sindh IG. Will take necessary action against those responsible after receiving these reports,” he said.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s one worker was killed and several others, including women, were injured when police fired tear gas and resorted to baton-charge on their sit-in outside Chief Minister House against the recently passed controversial local government law on Wednesday evening.

Following the incident, MQM-P announced to observe a ‘black day’ on Thursday (today).

Following the call for observing black day shops were closed in different areas of the city including Burns Road, Korangi, Gulistan Johar, Gulshan Iqbal, etc on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area after midnight, MQM-P’s parliamentarian leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui confirmed that one of the party workers identified as Aslam died due to his injuries.

“We will register a first information report (FIR) under a section of terrorism against Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for the murder of our worker,” Siddiqui said. “This was not the first day of our protests [against the PPP-led provincial government] but just the beginning.”