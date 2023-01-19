Latest News

PTI leaders Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and others booked for vandalising DC office in Karachi

A case was registered against PTI leaders in the SITE Area Police Station on behalf of the Peoples Service Centre's manager.

PTI leaders Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi, and others have been booked for vandalising the DC office in Karachi.

As reported, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) senior leadership in Karachi on Thursday was nominated in a first information report (FIR) for allegedly vandalising the office of Keamari deputy commissioner (DC) as the recounting of local body polls’ votes remains underway.

A case is reported to have been registered against PTI leaders in the SITE Area Police Station on behalf of the Peoples Service Centre’s manager.

The PTI leaders nominated include Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Ataullah, Saeed Afridi, Dawa Khan, and other unidentified men.

“PTI leaders and workers vandalised the office, damaged the vehicles, and took office belongings, including laptops. As a result of firing amid the chaos, three citizens were also injured,” the FIR said.

The filed FIR includes nine sections — 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting and being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 380 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 7ATA (committing an act of terrorism).

 

On the other hand, PTI and its leadership have condemned the registration of the case against its leaders and criticised PPP for doing so.

