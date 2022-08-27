Oyeyeah
PTI slammed for holding Jehlum jalsa despite catastrophic floods

Political struggle can continue some other time!

PTI is being slammed for holding Jehlum jalsa despite catastrophic floods!

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) is all set to hold a public rally in Jhelum today in Syed Zamir Jaffari Stadium.

The confirmation of the political gathering came from PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The party’s senior vice president termed it ‘Haqeqi Azadi’.

The decision of holding a public gathering in troubling times when heavy rains and floods have wreaked mass-scale devastation in the country seems to be most disappointing.

Social media is laden with videos circulating the scale of destruction amid floods in KP, Balochistan, and Sindh, with buildings, hotels, link roads, suspension bridges, houses, hospitals, schools, mini power stations, and water mills being completely swept away by the flood water while the residents scramble to find refuge.

Netizens are calling out PTI for its political stunts when the rain and flood-related death toll has crossed 980 in Pakistan.

Journalists, politicians, and the general public took to Twitter to denounce PTI’s jalsa move!

 

 

 

