PTI slammed for holding Jehlum jalsa despite catastrophic floods

PTI is being slammed for holding Jehlum jalsa despite catastrophic floods!

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) is all set to hold a public rally in Jhelum today in Syed Zamir Jaffari Stadium.

The confirmation of the political gathering came from PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The party’s senior vice president termed it ‘Haqeqi Azadi’.

The decision of holding a public gathering in troubling times when heavy rains and floods have wreaked mass-scale devastation in the country seems to be most disappointing.

Social media is laden with videos circulating the scale of destruction amid floods in KP, Balochistan, and Sindh, with buildings, hotels, link roads, suspension bridges, houses, hospitals, schools, mini power stations, and water mills being completely swept away by the flood water while the residents scramble to find refuge.

Netizens are calling out PTI for its political stunts when the rain and flood-related death toll has crossed 980 in Pakistan.

Journalists, politicians, and the general public took to Twitter to denounce PTI’s jalsa move!

In bad taste. Thousands have been left without shelter and food. While the nation suffers, politics can surely wait. https://t.co/XO8cXE4YYM — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) August 27, 2022

Aqal, hamdardi aur insaniyat se haqiqi azadi.

Ghulami namanzoor. pic.twitter.com/oWShdBoUHl — Nadeem Farooq Paracha (@NadeemfParacha) August 27, 2022

Kpk swat Mengora Madiyn Kalam kohistan Noshera & charsadda is drowned Millions of people are homeless & need to be rescued immediately, and this Man going to be held political jalsa in jehlum.

Lanat Hy Tum per Imran Khan porey Pakistan ki.#بےحس_حکمران_ڈوبتی_عوام pic.twitter.com/0ZMtujBrRn — Ali Bari (@MesumSalar) August 27, 2022

چار کروڑ افراد سیلاب میں خدا کی پناہ ڈھونڈ رہے ہیں ادھر جناب عمران خان ٓاج جہلم میں سیاسی جلسہ کررہے ہیں عوام سیلاب میں ڈوبے گئے، کیا فرق پڑتا ہے pic.twitter.com/S2AA65dXxL — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) August 27, 2022

This is the action of a leader ? Who has the reigns of 2 provinces ? https://t.co/GV1JkT9nOK — Samar Haroon Bilour (@SamarHBilour) August 27, 2022

Wow. 1000 people dead and KP reeling from floods and you’re having a jalsa. https://t.co/ogJFQATRfm — Gule (@gulmeenay) August 27, 2022

PTI has got all their priorities set wrong. Not a right time to do jalsa. Political struggle can continue some other time. Very Disappointed.. https://t.co/6ztK8SLUuW — Saima Khan (@isktweets) August 27, 2022