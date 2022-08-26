Qasim Suri trolled for sharing fake CNN screenshot

Qasim Suri is being trolled for sharing a fake CNN screenshot in a tweet.

However, the PTI leader and former National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has deleted his tweet, but the internet never forgets!

It all started when Qasim Suri shared a fake screenshot of CNN covering PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s rally in Haripur on Wednesday.

The caption shared in the fake CNN screenshot shared by Suri stated, “PTI Power Show in Haripur, Massive Crowed. KHAN LIVE”.

He meant to say, *CROWD.

Well in this digital age one can not make fool of the masses and those who claim to be politicians and representatives of the general public need to show more responsibility.

‘Naqal ke liye aqal ki zaroorat hoti hai’, that’s what tweeps are saying to Suri over his embarrassing now-deleted tweet.

نقل کے لیے، عقل کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے! — Sobiah Qureshi (@SobiahQ) August 24, 2022

Spelling of crowed 🤣🤣🤣CNN needs English tutor https://t.co/mR9wUvy9Yb — ѕнєнℓα нαѕѕαη (@takethepride) August 24, 2022

We are worrieded about Qasim Khan Suri, CNN — Broken News (@NewsParodyPk) August 24, 2022

You should keep in mind that Qasim Khan Suri resigned as National Assembly deputy speaker on April 16, 2022, ahead of a no-trust vote against him.