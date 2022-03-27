Oyeyeah
Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service suspended

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service has been suspended!

Due to political rallies in Islamabad, the administration has suspended the metro bus service in the twin cities, indefinitely from today.

the administration has issued a notification to close the metro bus service.

According to the notification, the Metro Bus service will remain closed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure amid the scheduled power shows of the political parties.

A day earlier, Islamabad police issued a traffic plan for the capital in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally taking place on March 27, Sunday.

PTI was given permission to hold its power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, whereas, JUI-F was allowed to organise its public gathering at the H-9 plot on strict conditions.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

