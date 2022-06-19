Sindh reports new cases of ‘contagious’ BA.5 Omicron variant

Sindh has reported new cases of ‘contagious’ BA.5 Omicron variant, it emerges on Sunday.



The new cases of BA.5 Omicron variant of Covid-19, have been reported in Karachi and Hyderabad.

As per the news source, the spread of the deadly variant is quite alarming as citizens have let down their guard in following COVID SOPs.

The variant was first identified in South Africa in November.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had classified the BA.5 variant as a “variant of concern” after a spike was witnessed in the global coronavirus cases.

As per the news source, Karachi’s districts South and Central are the most affected by the new sub-variant.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases is gradually increasing across the country.

Pakistan’s positivity rate of the pandemic virus has also jumped to 1.77% recently.

The officials are linking the recent surge with the spread of the new sub-variant.

As reported the positivity ratio in Islamabad has also surged to 4.10%.

District Health Officer (DHO) on Sunday notified that out of 1,098 samples collected during the last 24 hours, 45 people returned positive in the federal capital.