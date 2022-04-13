Zulfi Bukhari denies involvement in alleged sale of Rs180 million necklace

Zulfi Bukhari denies involvement in the alleged sale of 18 crore necklace!

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD took to social media to address the allegations of being involved in the alleged sale of a necklace worth PKR 18 crore gifted to former PM Imran Khan.

Blatantl lies! No necklace given or ever sold by me.

Low blow attempt to discredit PM by a B grade media house. Surely you can do better than that 24 News. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 12, 2022

As reported, the necklace was gifted to Imran Khan during a visit to Saudi Arabia, however, it was never submitted to Tosha-khana (state gift repository).

The report claims that the necklace was given to former special assistant Zulfi Bukhari, who sold it to a jeweler in Lahore for Rs180 million (Rs18 crore).

While a small amount of money (few lac rupees) was submitted in the Tosha-khana record by the then government merely as an eye-wash, report claims.

Reportedly, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an investigation and has opened an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan over allegations that an expensive necklace received as a gift during his tenure was sold to a jeweller.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, the PTI-led government denied giving out information about the exchange of gifts between Imran Khan and other heads of state.

The Imran Khan-led government stated that some countries do not like disclosing their gifts so they are marked ‘classified’.