Shahzad Azam 36 years old fast bowler from Islamabad passed away on Friday.

As reported, the pacer suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

In his short career, Rana Shahzad Azam played 95 First-Class matches and took 388 wickets.

He played 58 ListA, and 29 T20’s.

The sad news of Shahzad Azam’s demise was shared on Twitter by Cricket analyst Farhan Nasir.

SHAHZAD AZAM

Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and prayers for the departed soul.

The news has left fellow cricketers and cricket fans in shock.

Absolutely shocked and saddened, lost a gem of a person 😢😢😢 https://t.co/olkP6JgEqK — Shan Masood (@shani_official) September 30, 2022

Life is so unpredictable, please keep our dear friend Rana Shahzad Azam who passed away this morning and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Can’t believe you’re gone 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/FksGYEO8fy — Shan Masood (@shani_official) September 30, 2022

I am rattled. I recall a Islamabad fast bowler attending to me for a leg injury. He was such a humble, simple That he played 95 first class matches & pick 388 wickets showed it all. Shahzad Azam Rana you have left us mournful.

Such a sad incident. Allah maghfarat karay. Sportsmen ko professional game kay saath saath apni heart condition bhee check karatay rehna chahyey. Infact har club or association ki taraf sai ye medical facility available honi chahyey. — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) September 30, 2022

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ quite shocking …Sad to hear about him May Allah grant him magfirat and give him best place in Jannah Ameen https://t.co/CSo63adMB6 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 30, 2022

CONDOLENCES — First-class cricketer Shahzad Azam Rana has passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of just 36. He played 95 first-class, 58 ListA and 29 T20's. May the departed soul be blessed with eternal peace in Jannah. pic.twitter.com/9XWZxK7YFY — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 30, 2022