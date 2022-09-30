Oyeyeah
Shahzad Azam, 36 years old fast bowler from Islamabad, passes away

The young pacer suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning

Shahzad Azam 36 years old fast bowler from Islamabad passed away on Friday.

As reported, the pacer suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

Published Earlier:

In his short career, Rana Shahzad Azam played 95 First-Class matches and took 388 wickets.

He played 58 ListA, and 29 T20’s.

The sad news of Shahzad Azam’s demise was shared on Twitter by Cricket analyst Farhan Nasir.

 

Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and prayers for the departed soul.

The news has left fellow cricketers and cricket fans in shock.

 

 

