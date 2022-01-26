Fire breaks out in National Stadium Karachi

A fire broke out in National Stadium Karachi luckily no injuries were reported.

According to the news report, a fire broke out as welding was being done at the National Stadium Karachi a day ahead of PSL 2022.

The fire caused damage to a commentary box that was specially built for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The fire has also partially damaged the boundary SMD cable.

A fire brigade was called on the spot to extinguish the blaze.

The first match of PSL will be played at the National Stadium on Jan 27 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.