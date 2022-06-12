Pakistan sweep series by winning the third ODI against West Indies

Pakistan has swept the series by winning the third ODI against West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

The dust storm has reduced the third ODI match to 48 overs per side at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, the innings seemed to have fallen apart when captain Babar Azam’s rare failure, bowled out for one, but Shadab wielded his bat to the best effect.

Allrounder Shadab Khan scored a career-best 86, to lift Pakistan to 269-9.

While Imam-ul-Haq continued his exceptional run with a 7th consecutive 50+ score in ODIs.

Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 62 on 68 balls.

Nicholas Pooran was the hero for the WI side as he grabbed four wickets and left the home team initially struggling at 117-5.

West Indies required 270 to avoid a series of whitewash against Pakistan.

Shadab’s leg-spin fetched 4-62 to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs.

The victory has fetched Pakistan 30 invaluable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year’s World Cup in India.

The 3-0 clean-sweep lifted Pakistan to 90 points.

Pakistan now stands fourth in the 13-team ODI League table while the West Indies are fifth with 80 points.