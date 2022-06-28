Pakistan to participate in T20 tri-nation series

Pakistan is all set to participate in the T20 tri-nation series, it emerges today.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday that the green shirts will participate in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand from October 7-14 with Bangladesh as the third side.

According to PCB, the series is part of the team’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on October 7 and New Zealand on the following day, PCB stated in a press release.

“In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 11 and 13, respectively with the final scheduled for October 14,” it added.

Schedule of the T20 series:

October 7 — Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 8 — Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 9 — Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 11 — New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 12 — Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 13 — Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

October 14 — Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pakistan will open its campaign by playing against India on October 23.

“They will then play the two qualifiers on October 27 and 30 in Perth, before taking on South Africa on November 3 in Sydney and Bangladesh on November 6 in Adelaide,” PCB said.

As reported, the Pakistan cricket team will depart for Christchurch on October 4 after completing their seven-match T20I series against England on October 2.

Furthermore, prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11.