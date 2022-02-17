Wasim Akram issues clarification over Babar Azam scolding scene

Wasim Akram has issued a clarification over Babar Azam scolding scene!

The development comes as the Babar Azam led Karachi Kings finish last after the 8th straight loss in PSL 7. And during last night’s match against Multan Sultans KK skipper was spotted at the boundary, which according to the commentators was being scolded by KK bowling coach Wasim Akram.

However, taking it to social media Wasim Akram gave a clarification over the matter. According to Wasim the conversation between him and Babar was “just a discussion about [Kings’] bowlers”.

“Hello! Surprised to see reactions to my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else. Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner,” Wasim Akram tweeted.

Babar Azam’s fans have been furious over the incident and Twitter timeline has been filled with reactions following the viral video:

