Twitter service resumes after outage hits thousands of users globally

Users around the world struggled to access Twitter

NewsDeskDecember 29, 2022
Twitter service resumes after outage hits thousands of users globally on Thursday.

Twitter suffered a major outage across the globe as its users were unable to access the popular microblogging platform or use its key features.

Reports of Twitter outages fell sharply by Wednesday evening (Morning in Pakistan), according to the website.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan, and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption.

 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a tweet said that he was still able to use the service.

“Works for me,” Musk posted in response to a user who asked if Twitter was broken.

Here is how social media reacted to the recent outage:

 

