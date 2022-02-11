Oyeyeah
Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua has a stern reply for those asking about father’s marriage

Aamir Liaquat ties the knot for the third time with 18-year-old Dania, who hails from Lodhran.

Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua has a stern reply for those asking about her father’s third marriage.

Soon after the announcement of the third marriage by PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat, her daughter was once again targeted by netizens.

Dua Aamir who used to be vocal previously about her father’s second marriage, this time is not responding to any comments and queries.

“Please stop commenting or mentioning her in posts regarding her family”, she wrote in an Instagram post.

“This account is for my artwork and if you cannot respect that, you are welcome to unfollow,” Dua said adding, wrote. that “she is not going to entertain any comments or DMs (direct messages) about my personal life”.

 

 

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Liaquat’s second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, said she had taken khula (divorce) from him.

“After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” she said in the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

