Kiran Tabeir blessed with a baby girl after 12 years

Kiran Tabeir has been blessed with a baby girl after 12 years of marriage.

Fizza and Shiza famed star took to social media breaking the most wonderful news to the fans and followers.

Requesting prayers, Kiran introduced the newborn to the world, “Meet Izzah Hamza Malik ♥️

13.8.2022.”

“Lucky are Those whose first Child is a Daughter. And I’m Blessed with one ♥️ ALHUMDULILAH After 12 years Finally ALLAH Bless US with his Rehmat 😇 we are Parents Now ..It’s A Baby Girl.,” Kiran wrote.



..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

Kiran started as a model and has been associated with the Pakistan drama industry for some time and made her name for supporting roles in different popular serials.

She made her acting debut with the daily soap “Dil Ka Darwaza” in 2014 which had Neelum Muneer in the leading role.

Kiran made her film debut in 2016 with “Jeewan Hathi”.

Her first appearance on tv was as a host of the popular comedy program “Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain”.

We last saw her on screen in the hit drama serial Parizaad, playing the role of the sister of the lead.