Osman Khalid Butt challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch’s brother in Supreme Court

Osman Khalid Butt challenges the acquittal of Qandeel Baloch’s brother in the Supreme Court!

The development was shared by Barrister Khadija Siddiqi in a social media post on Monday.

Qandeel Baloch’s brother Waseem was acquitted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the murder case earlier this month, leaving the country in shock.

The LHC had also abolished the life imprisonment sentence awarded to the prime suspect by a sessions court.

Barrister Khadija Siddiqi terming the case a test case in a tweet said, “Qandeel Baloch challenged in the SC by Osman Khalid Butt vs. The State through the Prosecutor General Punjab, Lahore and another. A test case! An example must be set Filed it today in Islamabad under Article 184(3), original jurisdiction SCP.”

Actor Osman Khalid Butt like millions of other Pakistanis expressed his anger and disappointment at the decision.

“Qandeel Baloch’s murderer walks free today after serving less than six years of his life sentence. He is on record admitting to drugging and murdering his sister. Someone please make this make sense to me,” he said in a tweet following the decision.