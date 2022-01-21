Ishq-e-Laa Episode-13 Review: Azlaan is getting hallucinations of Shanaya

Ishq-e-Laa the drama serial airing at Hum TV is getting more and more tragic with Shanaya’s sudden death. In the previous episode, we have seen that Shanaya tries to help Sultan’s family but her way maybe not be bright so she gets shot by Arbab Haroon’s goons. In this episode Azlaan has lost his senses he is frequently getting hallucinations of Shanaya.

With Shanaya’s death, the serial is getting more and more depressing. We have seen Shanaya’s mother mourning her only daughter’s death. Laila Wasti has given a brilliant performance in that particular scene. Our heart goes out to Shanaya’s mother who has lost her only daughter. She is left all alone but her friend is there, she is consoling her.

Azlaan on the other hand is losing his senses. He is getting frequent hallucinations of Shanaya. He can see her, touch her, feel her and talk with her as if she is present. When Kanwal goes for condolences Azlaan shouts at her and then later in the presence of his own mother Azlaan is talking with Shanaya as if she is present there, his mother gets shocked. Azlaan’s mother thinks that Azlaan really needs to see a psychiatrist and she is right.

Shanaya’s murderer Arbab Haroon is living freely and eventually, he gets his son back and no one is there to punish him for his sins. Shanaya’s hallucinations of Azlaan taking him to that sewing center is quite a stretch. Then Azlaan goes there and tells that woman about Shanaya’s death and sends the sewing machines that Shanaya promised her to look good. However, I am wondering if Shanaya’s ghost might take her to Azka’s door as well because her family really needs help. This episode is a bit dragged with mourning and Azlaan’s hallucinations not much is shown in this episode except Azka and her family’s hardships.

Aliha Kanwal’s niece being traumatized has given amazing performances. It is shown that she still gets the nightmare of her kidnapping. Kanwal and her family have left very little to eat and they also have bills to pay. Amidst all these hardships Azka going to a medical college seems not less than a miracle it is nearly impossible for her to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Aliha despite her mother forbidding her not to tell anyone about her kidnapping tells Abid about her abduction. Abid blackmails Kanwal that if she will get in between him and Azka, Aliha can get kidnapped again!

Current Rating of Ishq e Laa

0 0.0 rating 0 out of 5 stars (based on 0 reviews) Excellent 0% Very good 0% Average 0% Poor 0% Terrible 0%

Give Your Rating

Your overall rating Select a Rating 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star Your review Your name Submit your review

See All Dramas Ratings Here