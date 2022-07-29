Mere Humsafar Episode-30 Review: Hala reveals Khurram’s reality in front of the whole family

Ary Digital’s drama serial Mere Humsafar is 30 episodes d! Being a Masala serial it has all the ingredients to hook the audiences that’s why it is garnering such massive views. Performances are brilliant. It is good to see Aly Khan’s presence on the screen. In the previous episode, we have seen that Dadi passed away leaving poor Hala alone. In this episode, it is shown that Hamza despite all his differences and grievances towards Hala, still wants to keep her.

The episode begins with a usual crying Hala but this time she is crying about her Dadi’s death. Her dadi is her biggest support so far and losing her means that she is all alone now. Hamza has not consoled her or nobody is at her side. Hala seems alone in her grief. Our heart goes out to Hala.

Khurram’s character is not making any sense, his coming to the funeral makes sense that he still wants to keep his engagement with Sameen. However, he talks with Hala in the kitchen knowing how toxic her mother-in-law is and what a scandal it can create he still talks with her. Hala is the dumbest girl why she is talking to him why can’t she just avoid him? Hamza catches them talking and he reacts violently with Hamza, Hala intervenes and saves Khurram.

Hala’s sister is being very nice to her in fact she is even more empathetic with her than her father. Nafees is not a nice person after hearing from his mother what the family had done with Hala still he is calm with that and instead his eyes are on the property and its distribution. Hamza once again tells Hala that Dadi’s last wish is that she wants him to take good care of Hala and he repeats that he will and it is his punishment. By saying that it is his punishment he stoops from grace why does Hala not muster the courage to say to him don’t take this punishment to end this dead relationship now she has her sister on her side?

It is clearly evident that Shahjahan is orchestrating the whole scenario but still Hamza is blinded. Shahjahan is telling Khurram to get out of the house when Sameen and her family intervened. Hamza is trying to avoid the situation but Shahjahan insists. Hala finally reveals Khurram’s reality in front of all telling them that he is her best friend’s fiance. Sameen is shattered that once again it’s because of Hala. Shahjahan is insisting on Hamza to throw Hala out of the house where Hamza is resolute that he cannot let Hala go as she is bearing his child. In all this Hala’s father is still playing a numb role while his daughter is being vocal and taking Hala’s side. What should Hala do in this situation? Will she choose to go to London with her sister and father or will she go to choose to live a life of humiliation with Hamza?

Current Rating of Mere Humsafar

4.45 4.5 rating 4.45 out of 5 stars (based on 253 reviews) Excellent 62% Very good 28% Average 6% Poor 1% Terrible 3%

Give Your Rating

Your overall rating Select a Rating 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star Your review Your name Submit your review

See All Dramas Ratings Here