Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot, in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’

Netflix's upcoming international spy thriller will be directed by Tom Harper. 

By Saman Siddiqui
Bollywood actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Published Earlier:

The film is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroede. and will also star Jamie Dornan.

The announcement was made by Netflix India’s official social media handles, revealing Alia Bhatt will be joining the stellar cast of Heart of Stone.

As being reported, the film has already kicked off its shooting.

Taking it to social media Gal Gadot shared the first look at her character Rachel Stone.

 

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ in 2012.

 

 

