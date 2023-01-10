Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay in real life

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay in real life!

The actor is best known for portraying a closeted homosexual teenager Will Byers in the science fiction series,

The actor shared the news by uploading a video on his TikTok account earlier this week.



In a video posted to his TikTok account on Thursday, the 18-year-old actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’.”

In the video, Schnapp can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

Last year in July, following the debut of the final two episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Schnapp confirmed to Variety for the first time that Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard).