Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3!

The confirmation has been made by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The newest installment of Deadpool is slated to hit the cinemas in September 2024.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy – who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project.

On Twitter, Reynolds shared a video poking fun at the production process for the third Deadpool film, before building to the big reveal with Jackman.

He said: “We are extremely sad to have missed D23 (Disney’s biennial convention) but we have been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one, his first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth and motivation, and new meaning.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It has been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down, deep inside, and I have nothing.

“Just completely empty up here and terrifying. But we did have one idea.

“Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman, 53, appears in the video, walking up the stairs eating food behind Reynolds, saying: “Yeah, sure Ryan.”

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

For those unserved, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool first appeared on-screen in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before getting his own film franchise in 2016.